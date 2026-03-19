Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan and director RS Prasanna are set to interact with children at the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 following a special screening of their film Sitaare Zameen Par, organisers announced.

Aamir Khan, RS Prasanna to interact with children at IFFD 2026 after Sitaare Zameen Par screening

The session is scheduled to take place on March 26 at 1 pm at Bharat Mandapam. It is aimed at young audiences and will give children an opportunity to engage directly with the makers after watching the film.

According to organisers, the interaction will focus on the themes explored in Sitaare Zameen Par, with Khan and Prasanna expected to speak about the importance of recognising and nurturing the unique potential of every child. The session is being positioned as one of the key public events of the festival, allowing children to ask questions and share their views.

Audiences, including children and families, have been encouraged to register in advance to attend both the screening and the discussion.

The International Film Festival Delhi 2026 will be held from March 25 to 31 across multiple venues in the national capital. The event will feature over 130 screenings from 47 countries, selected from more than 2,000 submissions received from 101 countries.

Apart from film screenings, the festival will also host masterclasses, panel discussions, the CineXchange film market and a Cineverse Expo aimed at connecting filmmakers, producers and industry platforms. Screenings will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and across multiplexes operated by PVR INOX.

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