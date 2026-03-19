First look of Hrithik Roshan-backed Storm and Mess out at Prime Video’s It Starts Here event

Prime Video has unveiled its 2026 content slate at the ‘It Starts Here’ event, offering a glimpse into upcoming originals and collaborations. Among the announcements, two projects backed by Hrithik Roshan have drawn attention. Titled Storm and Mess, the projects mark the continued expansion of HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions.

First look of Hrithik Roshan-backed Storm and Mess out at Prime Video’s It Starts Here event

Storm is a web series created and directed by Ajitpal Singh. The story follows five women who are drawn into a complex web of deception linked to a sustainable housing project that turns out to be a scam. As the situation unfolds, their personal struggles and hidden secrets begin to surface, placing them in a high-stakes situation.

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The series features a strong ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad. Supporting roles are played by Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode, Priyanka Setia and Ranjan Raj. The writing team includes Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel and Swati Das.

On the film front, Mess is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and presents a contained story set over a single night. The plot revolves around a group of robbers who break into the home of a man with obsessive compulsive disorder, only to realise that they may not be in control of the situation. As the night progresses, the power dynamic shifts, turning the encounter into a tense standoff.

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The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Anurag Thakur. The screenplay is adapted by Kapil Sawant from an original script by Paul Soter.

Both Storm and Mess are produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan, with Rajesh A Krishnan also attached as a producer on Mess.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Eshaan Roshan back Mess, a comedy set for Prime Video

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