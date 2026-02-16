A couple of days after the official announcement of Heer Ranjha, the sequel to Laila Majnu, reports about the film’s lead actor have already stirred conversations online.

Is Rohit Saraf playing Ranjha in Heer Ranjha? Here’s what we know!

On February 14, 2026, producers Ektaa Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali announced their reunion for the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu, which originally starred Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri. The new film, titled Heer Ranjha, will be directed by Sajid Ali, who also helmed the original. However, the makers did not reveal any details about the cast at the time of the announcement.

On the same day, Variety India reported that Rohit Saraf had been locked in to play the male lead, Ranjha. “While the cast has not been officially announced, Variety India has exclusively learned that Rohit Saraf is locked to play Ranjha,” the report stated.

However, Hindustan Times has since spoken to sources close to the film’s development who denied the claim. According to the source, the report is untrue and casting for Heer Ranjha is still underway. The source further added that an official announcement regarding the cast will be made soon.

Notably, the makers themselves have not yet issued any statement confirming or denying the speculation around Saraf’s involvement.

The buzz around Rohit’s possible casting has nevertheless excited fans, given his growing popularity among younger audiences. The actor was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and is set to return in the fourth season of the hit series Mismatched. He will also feature in the Amazon Prime Video original show Revolutionaries.

Also Read: Rohit Saraf, Nitanshi Goel and Rasha Thadani in talks for intense love story backed by Neerja makers: Report

More Pages: Heer Ranjha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.