Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in reporting the feud between producer Vashu Bhagnani and the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai over the use of the songs ‘Chunari Chunari’ and ‘Ishq Sona Hai’ from Biwi No 1 (1999). Now, it has come to light that Vashu’s production house, Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd, has filed a whopping Rs. Rs. 400 crore suit before Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan over the alleged unauthorized use and alleged exploitation of iconic aforementioned songs in the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer, slated for a release on June 5.

Rs. 400 crore SHOCKER! Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment sues Tips, Tauranis and David Dhawan; seeks Rs. 100 crore more over Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai song row

As per the press statement, the suit, filed through Counsels V K Dubey Associates, seeks urgent and sweeping injunctive relief restraining the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming and further commercial exploitation of the film and its promotional material containing the disputed songs, including 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai'. The Court has reportedly permitted the filing of the proceedings and has kept it for hearing soon. As per the press statement, it could be ‘one of the most explosive copyright battles in recent Bollywood history’.

Apart from seeking a complete injunction against the alleged infringing use of the songs, Puja Entertainment has also sought directions for the removal of the songs ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ and ‘Ishq Sona Hai’ from the film and its promotional material, along with a demand for a change of the title, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The production house has further demanded an additional Rs. 100 crores as damages in the event that Tips Industries Limited and David Dhawan fail to comply with the said demands and continue exploiting the disputed works. Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd has further alleged that the defendants have unlawfully exploited valuable intellectual property rights despite allegedly having no authority, assignment or licence to commercially use the original audio-visual works. The production house contended that the alleged infringement strikes at the very foundation of proprietary and commercial rights vested in the original cinematographic works associated with the late 1990s blockbuster banner.

The press statement also said that leading Counsel V K Dubey, representing Puja Entertainment, confirmed that after considering the entire scenario, the Honourable Court has decided to list the matter for hearing shortly, and the matter is presently sub judice.

Also Read: Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai BREAKS SILENCE on Vashu Bhagnani row: “This is a smear campaign”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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