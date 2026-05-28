Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the much-awaited family entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has officially received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release, indicating that it is suitable for viewers of all age groups, with parental guidance advised for children below 12 years.

EXCLUSIVE: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cleared by CBFC with U/A rating; runtime locked at 136 minutes

According to sources close to the development, the film’s final approved runtime stands at 136 minutes, translating to 2 hours and 16 minutes. The certification process was completed recently, putting the film firmly on track for its planned release strategy.

Industry insiders suggest that the makers were keen on preserving the film’s youthful energy and musical narrative while ensuring a crisp theatrical experience. The 136-minute duration is being viewed as an ideal runtime for a mainstream romantic entertainer, balancing drama, humour, music, and emotional moments without overstaying its welcome.

The title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has already generated curiosity among audiences owing to its nostalgic appeal and classic Bollywood-style romantic flavour. Trade circles believe the film is aiming to tap into the audience’s appetite for vibrant love stories mounted on a large cinematic scale.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about several key plot details, the censor clearance now signals that the promotional campaign is expected to intensify in the coming days. With the CBFC formalities completed, the film enters its final phase before release.

Also Read: Maniesh Paul on his full circle moment with David Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, “I purchased tickets in black to watch his Judwaa”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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