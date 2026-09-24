Forget Bollywood box office! Juhi Chawla has quietly built her EMPIRE from Rs. 4,600 cr to Rs. 7,790 cr in ONE YEAR

Juhi Chawla has spent the last few years quietly building something far bigger than a film career, a business empire that now places her among India’s wealthiest entertainment personalities. Last year, Juhi and her family were estimated to have a fortune of Rs. 4,600 crore, making her India’s wealthiest actress and the second-richest actor overall, behind only Shah Rukh Khan. What made the figure particularly striking was the sheer gap between her wealth and that of several other leading actresses.

Forget Bollywood box office! Juhi Chawla has quietly built her EMPIRE from Rs. 4,600 cr to Rs. 7,790 cr in ONE YEAR

This year, the number has jumped to Rs. 7,790 crore, or roughly $880 million. According to the latest Hurun India Rich List figures, that makes Juhi the richest actress in India and puts her among the wealthiest actors globally.

The story behind that fortune is just as interesting as the number itself. Alongside husband Jay Mehta, Juhi’s business interests extend well beyond cinema, with her wealth linked to ventures including Red Chillies Entertainment, which she co-founded with Shah Rukh Khan, and the Knight Riders sports ecosystem. The Kolkata Knight Riders alone were valued at close to $1.1 billion in 2022, highlighting the scale of the cricket business that sits alongside her film career.

And that may be the most fascinating part of Juhi’s journey. While her acting career made her a household name, her wealth today is increasingly tied to businesses and investments rather than box-office earnings.

Her filmography in recent years includes Gulaab Gang, Chalk N Duster, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sharmaji Namkeen and Friday Night Plan, reflecting a career that has increasingly allowed her to pick projects on her own terms rather than chase conventional leading-lady roles.

The result is a remarkable transition: a star who became famous on the big screen has quietly built an empire behind it. At Rs. 7,790 crore, Juhi Chawla’s fortune tells a story that goes well beyond Bollywood nostalgia, it’s the story of an actress who became a formidable businesswoman.

Also Read: Hurun Rich List 2025: From Bollywood star to billionaire mogul: How Juhi Chawla built her rs. 7,790 crore fortune

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