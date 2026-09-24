Salman Khan continues to be one of the most celebrated superstars of Indian Cinema, as his feature films generate unprecedented pre-release hype. His next, Monster is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is creating ripples in the trade. Confirmed for an Eid 2027 release, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Dil Raju has cracked a big distribution deal for the film.

SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Monster lands a MONSTROUS Rs. 100 crore deal; PVR INOX bags All India distribution rights

According to reliable sources, PVRInox has bagged the All India Distribution rights of Monster for a hefty sum of Rs. 100 crores. "This is a huge deal in the modern theatrical world, where distributors are varying putting in big monies on acquisitions. The deal structure is a refundable advance, but the leading giant in exhibition is confident of making big profits from Monster," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Reliable sources confirm that the visuals of Monster are monstrous, to say the least, and it's going to be a New Salman Khan treatment in the film. "Salman Khan has multiple looks in the film, and PVRInox is confident that the film will draw audiences in a big way. It's a rather big deal, but the distributor is sure to go wide with its theatrical planning on Eid 2027 weekend.

Monster marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan with Nayanthara, and also features Arvind Swami in a key role. The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally, and is presently in the shooting stage. The makers are scheduled for an overseas leg in October.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Nayanthara film titled Monster: Report

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