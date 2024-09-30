There was a time when action, comedy and love stories ruled the roost at the box office. But things have changed this year. One of the first hits of 2024 was Shaitaan, a supernatural flick. This was followed by the success of Munjya and the all-time blockbuster success of Stree 2, both of which were horror comedies. Now, all eyes are on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the big Diwali release, which also belongs to the same genre. We spoke to trade experts on this aspect.

Why are horror comedies Bollywood’s new obsession and box office kings in 2024? Trade experts talk about the genre’s surprising dominance

When asked if horror comedies are the flavour of the season, trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “Absolutely. This year has been a rocking year for horror and horror comedies and even supernatural thrillers. This genre was lapped up in the 70s and 80s when the Ramsays and Mohan Bhakri used to make horror flicks. Ram Gopal Varma did make memorable films but there were very few filmmakers who attempted films in this genre.”

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst also agreed, “Horror films, since Veerana (1988) and even before, have been working and are one of the most profitable genres in terms of ROI. Over time, it got commercialized with music, and other aspects were added to it. Some experimentation also happened in this genre with a film like Go Goa Gone (2013), for instance.”

He explained why horror comedies work big time saying, “People like to get scared also and they love to laugh as well. Because if there’s excessive horror, you do end up laughing eventually. In Hindi films specifically, you also get to add a lot of commercial flavours to it like music, characters, layers of storytelling, etc.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan noted horror and horror comedy is a Pan-India phenomenon. He said, “It is not just the flavour of the season, but the flavour of the nation! The cinema business revived post-COVID with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2023). Shaitaan, Munjya and Stree 2 were big hits. Last year, 1920: Horrors Of The Heart (2023), made in just Rs. 6 crores did a business of Rs. 25 crores. The Punjabi film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri (2024), starring Gippy Grewal, was also a decent success. Even the biggest Gujarati hit of 2024, Jhamkudi, is a horror comedy. In Marathi, Alyad Palyad (2024) also got footfalls. Hence, everywhere, this genre is working big time.”

Taran Adarsh, meanwhile, reminded, “Even Tumbbad in its re-release has surprised a lot of people. It goes on to prove that there’s an audience for it. I think it’s a very good trend.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal disagreed, “I don’t think (it is the flavour of the season) though 4 films that have worked in this season belong to this genre – Munjya, Stree 2, Shaitaan and Tumbbad. The latter is the best performing re-released films. There’s something about this genre that they have suddenly started liking. They have always liked it but now they like it in a big way.”

Akshay Kumar jumps onto the horror comedy bandwagon

Atul Mohan also observed, “The genre has become such a rage that even Akshay Kumar announced a horror comedy.” Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, will star the actor and trade feels that this film can turn the tide for him at the box office.

Atul added, “He’s back with his favourite director with whom he has delivered so many hits. Also, the genre is in vogue.”

Girish Johar explained, “Akshay Kumar’s recent films haven’t worked. But his films with Priyadarshan got him into a different league in 2000 with Hera Pheri. Hence, he’s coming back with his earlier golden charm and by announcing it on his birthday, he made it very auspicious and special. It all depends on the storytelling and jokes are in tune with the times and are not dated. It’ll come in 2025, and I hope the horror comedy genre remains relevant. This is because even the flavour of the season comes with validity. Hence, I hope it gives something fresh to the audience because the combination of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is deadly.”

Raj Bansal, on the other hand, said, “It’s too early to say.”

