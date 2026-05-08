Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is set to bring World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma to audiences across the country. Hinting at his much-anticipated entertainment debut, Sony Pictures Networks India has unveiled an exciting teaser that offers a glimpse into a fresh new collaboration, one that is already sparking buzz and curiosity among fans.

Rohit Sharma hints at TV debut with Sony Pictures Networks India teaser, watch

The teaser captures fans in a frenzy as they crowd around Rohit, eagerly urging him to deliver his now-iconic “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega” line. In a playful nod to how a spontaneous on-field remark became a viral pop-culture moment, the teaser humorously showcases the frenzy surrounding this dialogue. Reacting to the overwhelming craze, Rohit quips, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Packed with humour, charisma, and intrigue, this light-hearted teaser from Sony Pictures Networks India sets the stage for what promises to be the biggest entertainment debut of the year. With Rohit Sharma bringing his trademark wit and effortless charm to the screen, viewers can expect an entertainment spectacle unlike any other coming soon to Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan team up for Netflix campaign after viral contract tease on Instagram

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