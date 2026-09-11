Television actor Rohit Chandel, who was shoot for the Star Plus show Sairaab, has been granted bail by a Mumbai Sessions Court in a POCSO case filed against him by a 16-year-old girl who accused him of stalking, harassment and assault.

Rohit Chandel walks out on bail in POCSO case — Here’s what the court has ordered

According to India Today, Special Judge Shashikala S Nagur granted bail to Chandel after his counsel, advocate Saveen Bedi Sachar, submitted that the chargesheet had been filed and that the investigation against the accused was complete.

These reports shared the court's directives which stated Rohit Chandel will be released on a P.R. bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of the same amount. The court has barred him from tampering with or threatening the victim and prosecution witnesses in the case. He has also been directed not to contact the victim or her family in any form, including through phone calls or social media. Additionally, the court ruled that he must not directly or indirectly induce, threaten or make promises to anyone familiar with the case's facts in an attempt to prevent them from disclosing information to the court.

Chandel's legal trouble began when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police after a minor filed a complaint against him. The complainant alleged that the actor repeatedly contacted her from multiple phone numbers despite her objections, followed her, and subjected her to verbal abuse and physical assault near her residence. Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR invoking sections of the POCSO Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to stalking and causing hurt.

Rohit was subsequently arrested from his residence and remanded to judicial custody as the investigation proceeded. The case was heard before a Special POCSO Court in Mumbai, which oversaw the completion of the probe and the filing of the chargesheet outlining the charges and witness statements. Given the serious nature of the charges involving a minor, the case attracted considerable media attention and had a direct bearing on the actor's ongoing television work.

At the time of his arrest, Rohit Chandel was part of the cast of the Star Plus show Sairaab. Following his arrest, the makers replaced him with actor Krishna Kaul, who has since taken over the role. Whether the actor will return to the show remains uncertain at this stage.

Also Read: Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel confessed after being arrested under POCSO Act, reveal police officials

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