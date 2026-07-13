The television actor has been sent to judicial custody after a complaint by a 16-year-old, with Ghatkopar Police detailing the allegations and investigation.

Television actor Rohit Chandel, currently seen in the Star Plus show Sairaab, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged case of stalking and harassment involving a minor. The action was initiated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel confessed after being arrested under POCSO Act, reveal police officials

According to the complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl, the alleged incident took place on July 5 near her residential building in Mumbai. The complainant alleged that Rohit confronted her, followed her, initiated an argument, verbally harassed her and later physically assaulted her. Based on the complaint, the Ghatkopar Police detained the actor and registered a case under the POCSO Act. He has also been booked under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 78 of the BNS, which pertains to stalking.

As per a report by The Times of India, Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Laxman Aardekar of Ghatkopar Police Station confirmed that the actor was produced before a court following his arrest, after which he was remanded to judicial custody. Speaking about the case, the police officer said, “He was stalking. He is in judicial custody. It depends on the court how long it will be for. Rohit didn’t deny it. He confessed that he used to go to meet her. The girl is a minor. They were co-actors. She said he was pressurising her. He stays in Dahisar, and he would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her, despite her blocking him.”

The investigation is currently underway, and the police are continuing to examine the allegations based on the complaint and other available evidence. As of now, no statement has been issued by Rohit Chandel or his representatives regarding the accusations.

The case has drawn attention within the television industry, particularly because it involves a minor and has been registered under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act. Further developments are expected as the matter proceeds through the legal process. The court will determine the duration of the actor's judicial custody, while the police continue their investigation into the allegations.

Also Read: TV actor Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO Act over harassment allegations

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