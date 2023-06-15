BREAKING: Several theatres to place an idol or photograph of Lord Hanuman and offer flowers on the seats reserved for the God in the shows of Adipurush

Less than 36 hours are left for the release of Adipurush and the excitement is tremendous. The advance booking has started on a rocking note and looking at the ticket sales, the Prabhas-starrer is expected to take a huge opening. The film has been in the news for various reasons. Last week, the film became a talking point after the makers announced that one seat will be kept reserved for Lord Hanuman in every show of Adipurush across the country.

Bollywood Hungama has found some interesting information about this unique and one-of-its-kind aspect. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The seats reserved for Lord Hanuman won’t be vacant. Multiplex chains like Miraj and Inox are going to install a small ‘aasan’ (seat) on which the idol or photograph of Lord Hanuman will be placed. Flowers will be offered to God’s idol or picture. The flowers will be replaced daily.”

The source added, “The distributors or makers have not instructed the theatres to do so. The exhibitors are doing it on their own out of their devotion to Lord Hanuman.” The seat that will be kept reserved for Lord Hanuman will be in the front row in the corner, as per the instructions of the distributor.

The source also said, “PVR is also expected to do something similar. Some single screens and other multiplex chains might also follow suit.”

Another multiplex source opined, “The idol or picture will be kept so that no one occupies the seat or kicks it from behind or throws trash below the seat. It’s a sensitive matter and hence, the decision of the multiplex is absolutely correct.”

Besides Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and Sunny Singh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush releases on June 16 in 2D and 3D in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

