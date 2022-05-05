Wedding season brings with it the need for only the most bedazzling handcrafted jewellery that leaves everyone in awe of its elegance! The very fashionable Karan Johar inaugurated the new store of his exquisite jewellery brand, Tyaani Fine Jewellery in Mumbai’s Borivali.

Karan Johar inaugurates his exquisite jewellery brand, Tyaani’s new store in Mumbai

Launched by powerhouse personality - Karan Johar in October 2017, Tyaani Fine Jewellery opened its first-ever offline outlet in Bandra, Mumbai, and later moved on to expand to other cities of the country - Hyderabad and Delhi.

Brought right back to his town, Karan Johar who believed the city deserves another offline store, says, “Tyaani is an extension of my personality. The brand imbibes our traditional values with an eclectic modern twist. The collection appeals to women of all ages at all stages of their life."

Super excited to launch my jewellery brand Tyaani Jewellery’s newest store at Borivali in #Mumbai! Looking forward to seeing all you beautiful women have the Tyaani Jewellery experience!#tyaanibykaranjohar #trusttyaani #tyaanijewellery pic.twitter.com/aQ8MzvK5Mn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 5, 2022



Also present at the launch were Maheep Kapoor, Mr. Shravan Satyani (Founder and Partner), and Mr. Sunil A Bhulchandani (CEO and Partner).

Brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor, celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and more have often been spotted wearing uncut stone jewellery. The element of rawness in each of the designs, with its natural uncut diamonds and stones, makes the jewellery magnificent and drop-dead gorgeous!

Tyaani is taking a big step in the expansion of traditional Indian art forms across the globe. Designed to cater to modern Indian women, the collection is extremely comfortable, made with a Rolling Gold Technique, and is accessible, with ravishing designs. Tyaani, with its aesthetically pleasing, handcrafted jewellery, has surely left its mark on the jewellery industry over the years.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan NOT cancelled, season 7 to stream on Disney+Hotstar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.