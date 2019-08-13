Bollywood Hungama
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza donate Rs 25 lakh for Maharashtra Floods relief fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Many parts of the country have become the victim of floods this monsoon season. Maharashtra is dealing with the same crisis as well. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza have done their bit to help the victims of Maharastra Floods.  The couple donated Rs 25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods on Monday.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza donate Rs 25 lakh for Maharashtra Floods relief fund

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to thank them for their donation. “Thank you Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of ₹25,00,000/- (₹25 lakh) towards #CMReliefFund for #MaharashtraFloods ! @Riteishd @geneliad”

Riteish urged everyone to help people in need. “Over the past few days the floods have caused havoc in Maharashtra & other parts of the country..the visuals have been distressing and disturbing, @geneliad and myself met our Hon CM this morning and made a humble contribution towards the CM Relief Fund through ‘Desh Foundation’,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Total Dhamaal. He will be next starring in Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh to star in Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3

