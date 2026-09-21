Rise & Fall Season 2 is taking audience participation a step further even before the game begins. Ahead of its September 26 premiere, the unscripted reality series is introducing ‘Price For All’, a first-of-its-kind pre-launch interactive experience that gives audiences the power to determine the starting value of each contestant and, consequently, their position in the game, marking the first time ever in the space that audiences get to influence a reality show’s game dynamics even before it begins.

Rise & Fall season 2 introduces ‘Price For All’, lets audiences decide contestants’ starting value

As part of the experience, viewers can vote to assign each contestant one of three values - Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh or Rs 75,000. The value decided by the audience will directly impact the contestant’s in-game status in Episode 1, making audience voting the first power move of the season. The voting window will be live from September 20 to September 23 exclusively on the MX Player app.

The initiative comes as Rise & Fall Season 2 brings together a diverse line-up of personalities, including Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Manish Kashyap, Sara Gurpal, Kajal Sharda, Anish Bhatt, Raj Grover, Niharika Tiwari, Kaira, Siwet Tomar, and Rudakova, setting the stage for a game where alliances, strategies and power dynamics are constantly in flux.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, "MX Original Rise & Fall Season 2 is here, and this time, we’re taking the power play to an even bigger scale. The show has always been about power, strategy and the choices that shape the game, and with ‘Price For All’, we’re extending that dynamic to our audience even before the season begins. For the first time ever in the OTT space, viewers will have the opportunity to influence where contestants begin their journey, making them part of the game from the very first move.”

Hosted by Virender Sehwag in his streaming hosting debut, the season will see 15 contestants navigate the contrasting worlds of Rulers and Workers, with Rulers occupying the lavish Penthouse while Workers battle it out from the Basement. With power and positions up for grabs, the contestants’ journey will be shaped by the choices they make inside the Tower but with ‘Price For All’, the audience gets to make the first one.

Rise & Fall Season 2 streams for free from September 26, every day at 12 PM, on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, refreshed with a new identity - MX Player by Prime Video.

Also Read: Rise & Fall Season 2 promo out: Swara Bhasker, Shehzaad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel join Virender Sehwag’s reality show

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