John Abraham didn’t have a release in 2026 but will be seen multiple times on screen next year. Force 3 will see him share screen space with Harshvardhan Rane. The action entertainer will release in cinemas on March 19. He’ll then be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in Rohit Shetty’s Maria IPS, in which the actor will be seen as former top cop, Rakesh Maria. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the actor has quietly started work on his next film, which may also see a release in 2027.

EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham begins shooting for psychological thriller, tentatively titled Guru; Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor joins star cast

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “John Abraham is in London right now and shooting for a high-concept flick. The working title of this movie is Guru. It's directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who earlier directed Te3n (2016), The Girl On The Train (2021), etc.”

The source further said, “The film is a psychological thriller and John was quite impressed by the idea and Ribhu’s vision; hence, he signed the film.” As per sources, the film also stars Danish Pandor of Dhurandhar fame, Arif Zakaria and Kitu Gidwani.

Guru is produced by John Abraham’s banner, JA Entertainment, along with Authum Entertainment. The latter is also one of the producers of Maria IPS as well as Rohit Shetty’s other big 2027 release, Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi, with Akshay Kumar also joining the ensemble. Authum Entertainment is the film production arm of Authum Investment & Infrastructure, with Sanjay Dangi, Amit Dangi and Divy Dangi among its leadership. Interestingly, even before Maria IPS and Golmaal 5 are ready for release, Authum has gone ahead with its third major film, John Abraham’s thriller, underlining the company’s aggressive push into film production and its confidence in its upcoming slate.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane calls John Abraham, Ram Gopal Varma and Saurabh Sachdeva his “Godfathers” on Teachers’ Day 2026

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