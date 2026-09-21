Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is steadily expanding into the horror and fantasy genres. The company has already slated a fantasy comedy, Naagzilla, and a Malayalam period folk thriller, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, for next year, along with two horror films, including one starring Aditya Roy Kapur. All these projects are slated for theatrical release next year.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Ranta to headline Dharma Productions’ fantasy horror Vishkanya

Widening its genre footprint even further, Dharma Productions has now added a new fantasy horror project to its lineup. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Rajkummar Rao and Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta have been roped in to headline Vishkanya, a high-concept film that blends an expansive magical fantasy world with elements of dread and existential terror.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the film aims to present a mythic universe unlike anything seen in recent Hindi cinema. It is expected to move beyond conventional horror tropes and build its narrative around a fantastical world with its own rules and supernatural elements.

The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi, who made her directorial debut with the Shilpa Shetty-starrer comedy-drama Sukhee in 2023. She has previously assisted Vijay Krishna Acharya on Dhoom 3, Imtiaz Ali on Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal, and also worked on Emraan Hashmi’s Netflix series Bard of Blood. Shooting is expected to begin by the end of this year.

Pratibha Ranta, who made her breakthrough Bollywood debut with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, will play the titular role of a “Vishkanya” in the project. It marks her second film with Dharma Productions, following Accused, a psychological thriller co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma that premiered on Netflix in February. It is also the second Dharma project for Rajkummar Rao, who previously headlined Sharan Sharma’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024) alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Dharma Productions is lining up a solid theatrical slate for 2027-28. The upcoming projects include Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; Raj Mehta’s Lag Ja Gale, starring Tiger Shroff, Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor; and Prosit Roy’s untitled psychological romance starring Lakshya and Vedika Pinto. The company also announced today a large-scale spy film based on the life of R.N. Kao, the founder of R&AW, India’s foreign intelligence agency. Also in the works is a divine epic centred on the love story of Radha and Krishna.

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