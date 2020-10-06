Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Tuesday, the NDPS court extended Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody till October 20. This is the second time that the custody of the Chakraborty siblings has been extended. 

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s custody extended till October 20 

Meanwhile, last week the Bombay High Court reserved the order on the bail plea by Rhea and Showik. According to reports, the order by the court is expected to come sometime tomorrow.  The Chakraborty siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) in a drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS team who recently submitted the forensice reports of Sushant Singh Rajput ruled out the murder angle and said that the actor died by suicide. On the other hand, the CBI team, which is investigating the death case, is yet to reach any conclusion. In a recent statement after the AIIMS reports, the agency said that they have not ruled out any possibility and are still looking into all aspects. 

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Commissioner says that the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty against SSR's sister is with CBI

