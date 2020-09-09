Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2020 | 2:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s building; seeks reply from the civic body

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After serving a notice to Kangana Ranaut for illegal constructions in her office in Mumbai, the BMC on Wednesday morning demolished unauthorised parts of the building. The actress filed a petition in the court against the demolition. Now, the Bombay High Court has ordered to stop the demolition and sought a reply from the civic body by 3pm on Thursday.

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s building; seeks reply from the civic body 

The BMC first inspected her office in Mumbai on Monday and found violations. It includes an unauthorized toilet converted into a cabin on the ground floor, an unauthorized kitchen constructed in the storeroom on the ground floor, new toilets created by the staircase inside the store, and by the parking lot, an unauthorized pantry, unauthorized partitions/cabins in the living room, and many more. As per the claims, the BMC had not issued permission for these changes and hence they decided to demolish these areas.

Meanwhile, the actress who was living in Himachal Pradesh during the lockdown will be arriving in Mumbai today. She has been provided with Y+ security by the Centre after her controversial statements comparing Mumbai to PoK. Following her comment, she had a verbal spat with Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut. Kangana claimed that she has been receiving threats post her comment and requested for protection.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhaskar lashes out at Kangana Ranaut 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

NCB reveals they did not recover any…

BMC files a caveat against Kangana Ranaut;…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being…

Ragini Dwivedi's acclaimed Kannada film The…

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification