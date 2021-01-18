Bollywood Hungama

Revealed: Kartik Aaryan gets an additional Rs. 7 crores to agree for a direct to OTT release of Dhamaka

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama was the first to tell you how Kartik Aaryan was roped in for the title role in the Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka. Later we broke the news that the film which was initially slated for a theatrical release was heading directly to OTT. Well, we have managed to uncover the real reason why Kartik Aaryan finally agreed for a direct to OTT release of Dhamaka.

As per well placed industry sources we are told that Kartik Aaryan had entered into a deal with the makers of Dhamaka which involved him being paid a sum of Rs. 10 cr. as fees along with a share of the profits from its theatrical release. “Kartik has become quite a bankable star in his own right, keeping this in mind Ronnie Screwvala had entered into agreement with Kartik which included a share of the film’s profits along with Rs. 10 cr. fee,” says the source. Prod him about how the makers of Dhamaka convinced Kartik Aaryan to change his mind and he adds, “Though Kartik has become quite big, he isn’t that big a star who can influence a producer’s decision. However, Kartik was very clear that he wanted a bigger pay cheque for a digital premiere, and now with Netflix in final stages of acquiring the film, this is exactly what happened.”

Interestingly, the additional Rs. 7 cr. to Kartik Aaryan’s Rs. 10 cr. fee was what convinced him to green light a direct OTT release of Dhamaka.

Also Read: BIG SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka gears up for a direct-to-digital premiere on Netflix

