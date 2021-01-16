Bollywood Hungama was the first on the web to reveal that Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Ram Madhvani for an edge of the seat thriller, which will be a remake of a Korean film. Right after that, we also revealed that the film was titled Dhamaka and the makers were planning to create a new record by shooting the entire film in less than 15 days at a hotel in Mumbai. And now, we come up with another exclusive update on this film.

“Ronnie Screwvala and Ram Madhvani have started conversations with digital giant, Netflix, for a direct to digital premiere and the deal is expected to be locked within 7 to 10 days. The talks began sometime last week, and so far, Ronnie, Ram and Netflix are on the same page taking the financials as also the release plan, so it’s unlikely for the deal to fall through. Paperwork will be done soon,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

This is a rather surprising move from Ronnie to bring this film on OTT considering that Kartik Aaryan is a bankable star in today’s time and with cinema halls open all across, it would have been ideal for him to bring the film on the big screen to support the exhibitors.

Dhamaka is based on Korean film, The Terror Live, and is currently in the post production stage.

More Pages: Dhamaka Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.