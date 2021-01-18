The recently laid foundation of the biggest Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was quite an event to watch. President Narendra Modi laid the foundation and the work has already begun towards building the biggest temple. Akshay Kumar, who has been a staunch devotee of Lord Ram, has urged people to contribute as per their wish to make this dream come true. Taking to his Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful story about a squirrel and Lord Ram.

He spoke about the temple in detail and shared how the squirrel contributed in making the famous Ram Setu bridge as per its capacity. Asking people to donate as per their capacity, the video surely moved a lot of fans and the actor has been hoping that people will come forward to donate just like he did. Building the temple will approximately cost around Rs. 1,100 crores and the funding drive will begin this month.

Akshay posted the video with the caption, “जय सियाराम बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्या में हमारे श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चूका है...अब योगदान की बारी हमारी है l मैंने शुरुआत कर दी है, उम्मीद है आप भी साथ जुड़ेंगे l जय सियाराम ????????”

Take a look at the video right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

