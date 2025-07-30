Less than two months to go for Jolly LLB 3 and the excitement for it is already building due to the presence of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and the popularity and recall value of the first two films in this series. It seems that the promotions of the film will commence very soon, that too in a novel manner.

REVEALED: CBFC passes 3 NOVEL assets of Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3, including a 31-second National Anthem video

Yesterday, July 29, it came to light that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed three assets of Jolly LLB 3. But these are not short dialogue promos, teasers or trailers. The first asset is titled ‘Jolly LLB 3: National Anthem’! It has a run time of 31 seconds. The second video is called ‘Jolly LLB 3: Feature Presentation Begins’ and it is 23 seconds long. The final asset passed is called ‘Jolly LLB 3: Intermission’. This is the longest of the three as it has a duration of 35 seconds. All three videos were passed with a clean ‘U’ certificate.

It now remains to be seen when and how these assets are rolled out and whether they’ll be played with the shows of Jolly LLB 3 or before the release to generate hype for the film.

Jolly LLB 3 is not the first film to come up with a National Anthem video. 15 years ago, the makers of Raajneeti (2010) released a 1-minute 9-second video featuring the actors of the film, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Shruti Seth, etc, along with director Prakash Jha singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’. The asset was played just before the shows of Raajneeti and was well-received.

Coming back to Jolly LLB 3, it is directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first part, Jolly LLB (2013), starred Arshad Warsi in the lead. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, essayed the protagonist in Jolly LLB 2 (2017). Both played lovable lawyers named Jolly who take on the system. As per reports, Jolly LLB 3 will show an epic, hilarious courtroom drama featuring both Jolly’s fighting it out. Saurabh Shukla as the judge was the common character in both the films and he, too, returns in the third part. The film releases in cinemas on September 19.

