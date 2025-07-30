Directed by SP Nimbawat, the upcoming film based on Raja Raghuvanshi’s shocking post-marriage betrayal aims to uncover the truth and spotlight Meghalaya in a new light.

A real-life tragedy is set to be adapted for the big screen in a gripping new film tentatively titled Honeymoon in Shillong. Directed by SP Nimbawat, the film is inspired by the shocking murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a case that grabbed headlines for its chilling twists and turns following his marriage.

Honeymoon turns deadly: Real-Life murder case inspires film Honeymoon in Shillong

The filmmaker confirmed that the script is complete, and 80 percent of the movie will be shot in Indore, with the remaining 20 percent planned across different regions of Meghalaya. Though the cast has not yet been revealed, the makers assure the story will focus on betrayal, justice, and regional representation.

Speaking to reporters, Sachin Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of the victim, said the family has given their full support to the film. "We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother's murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong?" he stated, underlining their hope that the film brings clarity and public attention to the truth.

Another brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, emphasized the family’s desire to shed positive light on the region often misunderstood in mainstream media. “We want to present the correct image of Meghalaya through the film,” he added, suggesting that the film will also serve as a cultural bridge.

Director SP Nimbawat revealed that the central theme of the film revolves around betrayal and emotional manipulation. "Raja Raghuvanshi faced a big betrayal after his marriage," Nimbawat said, hinting at the deeply personal and emotional core of the narrative. He further elaborated on the film’s purpose, stating, "Through our film, we want to give a message to the public that such incidents of betrayal should be stopped," making it clear that the film is not just a thriller but also a social commentary.

With the backing of the victim’s family and a sensitive yet bold subject at its core, Honeymoon in Shillong is poised to be one of the most talked-about real-life adaptations in Indian cinema. The project promises not only to engage audiences but also spark conversations around justice, trust, and the lasting impact of betrayal.

