Last Updated 18.11.2022 | 3:56 PM IST

XG release a new rap video featuring 4 members Jurin, Harvey, Maya and Cocona; watch video

XG are a Japanese HipHop/R&B female group consisting of seven members, based in South Korea.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Japanese female pop group XG, which is based in South Korea, made waves worldwide with their second single MASCARA, placing #1 on iTunes chart in 17 countries and territories in addition to Spotify’s 'Viral50' in 21 territories.

Last month, XG released solo vocal performances by CHISA, JURIA and HINATA, receiving huge acclaim worldwide. Today, a video entitled ‘[XG TAPE #2] GALZ XYPHER (COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY, JURIN)' was posted to YouTube.

The video features individual performances from XG's rappers: JURIN, HARVEY, MAYA and COCONA, with each of their own different beat and original lyrics. The video will also feature four samples, containing lyrics in English, Japanese and Korean - all in an unrivaled performance that is uniquely XG.

XG are a seven-member HipHop/R&B female group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA. On March 18 2022, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX.

The group's name, "XG", stands for "Xtraordinary Girls". With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

Also Read: Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh officially enlists in military; will complete service in 2024

