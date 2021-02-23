Bollywood Hungama

Ravi Kishan to essay the role of Osho in the film titled Secrets of Love

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Over the years, several documentaries have been made to capture the life and beliefs of one of the most controversial cult figures from India- Acharya Rajneesh also known as Osho. Now, a Hindi film will be made on the life of Osho, with actor-MP Ravi Ksihsna essaying the lead role in the film. Titled Secret of Love, the film will be directed by Ritesh S Kumar.

Ravi Kishan to essay the role of Osho in a film titled Secrets of Love

Talking to a daily, Ravi Kishan said that in order to portray the character accurately he read many of his books and had to do a lot of research. He said that he had his director by his side who made it easier but had to be careful of everything and had proper research in place.

The film is inspired by some of the important events of Rajneesh’s life, his philosophy and journey from being Rajneesh to Osho, global fame, his foundation, differences with the government and more.

Meanwhile, in 2019 Priyanka Chopra had also announced that she will be starring in the biopic of Ma Anand Sheela who was a close aide of Osho. She also said that the film would be directed by Rain Man director Barry Levinson. However, Ma Anand Sheela, in an interview, had clarified that she did not give permission to Priyanka for the biopic and had reportedly even sent the actress a legal notice.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving death threats post his comments on the drugs nexus



