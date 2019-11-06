Andaz Apna Apna recently completed 25 years of its release. While the film proved to be a commercial failure during its release, it only went on to get the tag of a cult classic and is a favourite among cinema lovers even after all these years. Starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor the film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

On this joyous occasion, actress Raveena Tandon spoke to a news daily about the film and left people in shock with certain revelations. Raveena revealed that though they had fun shooting the film, none of them were talking to each other on the sets. She said that everyone was fighting. Salman and Aamir were not talking to each other, Karisma and Raveena were not talking to each other and neither was Salman and Rajkumar Santoshi.

Raveena is still amused as to how they made the film and later admits that they are indeed good actors. Recalling an incident from the set, Raveena said that in the climax scene Raveena and Karisma’s character are tied to a pillar. The director told the two actresses that unless they talk to each other, they will not let them go.

Raveena Tandon also revealed that she is yet to watch the film. Meanwhile, on Monday, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a few stills from Andaz Apna Apna.

