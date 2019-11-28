Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.11.2019 | 11:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Is Raveena Tandon playing Indira Gandhi?

BySubhash K. Jha

In the sequel to the hit franchise KGF, Raveena Tandon will be playing a politician whose look and ideology would be inspired by Mrs Indira Gandhi. This fact is not being divulged by the film’s team including leading man Yash and Raveena herself. Says a source close to the team, “Portraying any real politician is a very big risk these days. More often than not, you have a whole lot of disapproving protesting masses who want to stop the film.”

Is Raveena Tandon playing Indira Gandhi

So Raveena is very quietly studying Mrs Gandhi’s mannerisms and trying to imbibe them. Says a source, “She won’t imitate Mrs Gandhi. That would look very cheap and unconvincing on screen. She has seen the way Mrs Gandhi has been played in recent films. She would rather do it her own way.”

Raveena has played a politician before in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Satta. “But this time she will play it in an entirely different way. Her character will take on Sanjay Dutt. They will play friends turns enemies,” informs a source.

Raveena remains one of the busiest actresses of her generation. Besides serving as one of the judges on the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye, and playing an important role in KGF 2, she is mother to two biological and adoptive children. “How do I manage all of this? Don’t ask. It’s all about time management. I really believe there’s nothing that you can’t do if you want to. And if you say you can’t find the time to do something, then you don’t really want to do it.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan thinks Raveena Tandon is the best-scented heroine! Read more

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra makes…

"People say that my films have broken the…

This actor joins the team of Amitabh…

Farah Khan’s outlook towards remakes changed…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification