In less than a month, it’ll be a year since Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Zero released. The superstar played a dwarf in this film and despite the novelty, Aanand L Rai’s direction and stellar star cast, the film failed miserably, not even crossing Rs. 100 crore mark. It was a twin setback for SRK as his previous flick Jab Harry Met Sejal had similarly bombed. Shah Rukh Khan hence went in an introspection mode and decided to take his time in signing his next. Thankfully for him, various filmmakers were still desperate to cast him and he was inundated with film offers. It was expected that he’ll sign and announce his next film within six months of Zero’s release.

But as one can see, it’s been almost a year and there are no signs of any announcement by Shah Rukh Khan regarding his upcoming film. However that doesn’t mean he hasn’t shown interest in any film at all. Bollywood Hungama was the first Bollywood portal to reveal exclusively that he’s all set to sign popular Tamil director Atlee’s next film, an out-and-out masala actioner. Meanwhile, he also showed tremendous interest in blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film. It was expected that SRK will start work on Atlee’s next anytime.

But now reports are pouring in that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a film that will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK, also known as Raj-DK. Not just that, the reports claim that this will be the film that SRK will act in first. It’s expected to be a grand film and what’s more, the script, the title and even the actress of the film has been finalized, as per the claim. Lastly, reports say that the film is expected to go on floors in early 2020 and if all goes well, it might release next year itself or in 2021.

Raj-DK had no background in filmmaking and were based in USA. Their first film in Bollywood, 99, released in 2009 and was loved and noticed for its quirky humour and interesting characters. This was also seen in their other films like Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone. They were the writers and producers of last year’s surprise super-hit Stree. Earlier this year, they got a lot of appreciation for their web series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee as an undercover secret agent.

