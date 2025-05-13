Kapil Sharma debuted as a leading actor with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015). Thanks to the popularity of the comic actor, plot and the funny scenes, the film was a success at the box office. Now, the makers are ready with the second part, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and if sources are to be believed, it is expected to release within a few months.

SCOOP: Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 expected to release on the 10th anniversary of the first part; unique multi-faith promotional strategy sparks speculations

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are considering multiple dates and one of the dates being seriously looked at is September 26, 2025. There’s not much competition on that day and moreover, the date has an importance. The first part was released exactly ten years ago in that week – September 25, 2015. This has added to the significance of the date.”

The source continued, “A final decision is yet to be taken whether September 26 will be locked as the release date. The makers are clear that they want the best possible date for the film as they are confident of its prospects at the box office.”

Meanwhile, the promotional strategy for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has sparked considerable buzz. The makers unveiled four distinct posters, each timed with a different festival—Eid, Ram Navami, Baisakhi and Easter. While the team remains tight-lipped, industry chatter suggests this is more than just a marketing gimmick and could offer clues about the film’s plot.

An insider remarked, “In each poster, Kapil Sharma appears to be getting married in a different religious tradition. This has fuelled speculation that the sequel might revolve around the protagonist marrying women from four different faiths. If true, it could add a quirky and intriguing layer to the story. But as of now, nothing is known for sure and the teaser or trailer will give an idea of this aspect.”

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’s first part was directed by Abbas-Mustan; they were also the producers along with Venus. Along with Kapil Sharma, it starred Manjari Fadnnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur and Elli AvrRam. It was the story of a man who reluctantly gets married thrice. How he manages his three wives, ensuring that they don’t find out the truth, while also dealing with his girlfriend, formed the crux of the film.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, meanwhile, is directed by Anukalp Goswami. Abbas-Mustan, this time, serve only as producers along with Venus.

