The trailer will be available on Zee Network Channels from 7:50-8:10 PM and on Aamir Khan Productions' social media at 8:20 PM.

Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, is among the year’s most awaited films. The poster has offered a peek into its light-hearted and playful tone, and now all eyes are on the trailer, which releases today. Building on the anticipation, the makers have shared a promotional video featuring Aamir Khan and several players, confirming that the trailer will be out tonight.

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par trailer to be unveiled tonight

The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par took to their social media and shared an engaging video featuring Aamir Khan along with the debutant actors who will be spreading joy and happiness in the film. While announcing the trailer release tonight, they also shared the caption, “Our Sitaare’s are popping out of excitement as trailer drops tonight! #SitaareZameen Par Trailer Out Tonight on Zee Network Channels at 7:50-8:10pm & Aamir Khan Production’s Social Media Handles at 8:20pm. Watch #Sitaare Zameen Par #SabkaApna ApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.”

Exuding joyful vibes, the poster revealed that Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R. S. Prasanna, who also directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a barrier-breaking blockbuster. He also produced and directed On A Quest, a biopic on Swami Chinmayananda Saraswathi, the teacher who Inspired the formation of the Chinmaya Mission. Prasanna has consistently created thought-provoking and captivating cinema.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

