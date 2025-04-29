Suniel Shetty, Akanksha Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi, director Prince Dhiman and producer Kanubhai Chauhan launched the trailer of their historical action drama, Kesari Veer, at a multiplex in Mumbai. The film marks the return of Sooraj Pancholi, and he got overwhelmed with the love he got for the trailer and also by the words of Suniel Shetty.

Kesari Veer trailer launch: 10 years after Salman Khan comforted him, Sooraj Pancholi breaks down again; this time, Suniel Shetty offers the shoulder

Suniel Shetty reminded the audience of the obstacles Sooraj Pancholi faced in his life when he was accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan. The court, however, acquitted him of all charges.

Suniel Shetty said, “This kid has put on a lot of hard work. He has gone through a lot in life. Everybody gets another opportunity. Trust me, this is the opportunity that the Almighty has given, that Mahadev has given (to Sooraj). You’ll see this in this film. He’s unbelievably good. For me, it’s like my son Ahan on screen, every time I see Sooraj. That’s the kind of effort he has put in. That’s why I pray for him, and I hope that the film works and creates the magic that we all believe it should.”

Sooraj Pancholi began by saying, “This is a very special film to all of us.” Before he could talk further, he had tears in his eyes, and he went silent. The media also were stunned and a few seconds later, they all cheered for him. Suniel Shetty, meanwhile, comforted him.

The sudden development was a déjà vu for old-timers. 10 years ago, Sooraj Pancholi was launched in Hero (2015) by superstar Salman Khan. This was also the time when Sooraj was going through legal issues. When he came on stage at the trailer launch, Sooraj had got similarly emotional. That time, Salman had comforted him.

During the question-and-answer media session, Sooraj Pancholi was asked about his absence. He replied, “I had to clear many things. Everyone knows about it. There’s no hiding behind it. My mother says that good things take time. And I was waiting for the right film. I don’t think I would have gotten a better film than this to make a comeback.”

Kesari Veer releases in cinemas on May 16.

