Many in the past have taken to social media to open up about the bad experience they faced with airlines. Recently, it was actor Ranvir Shorey who mentioned that he was ‘fed lies’ almost for 10 hours by an airline, since his flight which was scheduled on a said date ended up taking off the next day, leaving him stranded at the airport along with a host of other irritated and furious passengers. The actor took to social media to share his grievance further mentioning that not only did it affect his schedule but also the schedule of his son who was alone at home.

Ranvir Shorey took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a long note explaining about how he was only given multiple excuses for flight delay, never being revealed the real reason about why the flight was not taking off. The actor also mentioned that he was patiently handling 8 hours of flight delay but lost his temper when he was constantly being fed lies. In the note he said, “Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching the airport. Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue and were completely understanding, as we were aware that at this time of the year these things happen sometimes. The flight was now scheduled for 5 PM. At 3 PM, after being checked checked in at the airport for more than 3 hours, we were told that the flight will now depart another 3 hours later at 8 PM! This seemed fishy to us, as the “fog” should be clearing up, not getting worse as the day progresses.”

He further went on to add, “One of my friends looked up the Indigo website to check the routing of our aircraft. It very clearly said that the aircraft that was supposed to fly us was coming in from Kolkata, which had reported no fog issues, and had already arrived at Bangalore. When we confronted the Indigo staff with this information, he simply said that the website has not been updated properly, and gave us his “personal guarantee” that the flight will take off at around 8 PM. This was important for me as my child would be alone at home if I did not get back by around 10-10:30 PM. At about 7 PM, the flight time was changed to 9 PM. I began to panic as this would leave me in a spot as a parent, but still did not complain and somehow managed the situation. At 8 PM we were told that now the flight will take off after 10 PM! This is when I lost my cool, as this would mean that I would not be able to get back home in time to my child!”

He also revealed how the staff refused to divulge the reason until he had to reach out to their humane side to understand what was actually happening. “I reached out to the staff who had given me his “personal guarantee” that the flight will take off at 8 PM. He told me on the phone that he had left the airport(!) and that another staff member will now deal with me, still not telling me the real reason of why the flight was delayed further and when it will take off! The new staff assigned to handle me tried the same, usual airline platitudes amd lies to try to pacify me, and I told him not that it will not work with me anymore, as it is obvious that the delay is not due to fog! I appealed to his personal integrity as a human being instead of being a mouthpiece for the airline. Only after this he made a few calls and finally told us the real reason, which was that they did not have a pilot for the flight! He assured me that a pilot has now been assigned and the flight will take off by 10:30 PM. By now I was feeling completely helpless. I somehow made arrangements for someone to watch over my child as I knew that we had been fed lies non-stop for the last 8 hours and were in a hopeless situation. After this, we had to face another 2-3 hours of lies and delays before a pilot showed up and our flight took off at around midnight, 10 hours after the scheduled time of the flight!”

He concluded by adding that he would be filing an official complaint over the situation and wrote, “We will be filing a complaint for the trauma we have been doled out yesterday by @IndiGo6E in the name of air travel.”

