The otherwise quiet multiplex in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex erupted with a lot of noise and fanfare as the trailer of Fighter was launched in the presence of fans. What added to the excitement of the fans was that superstar Hrithik Roshan himself graced the occasion and even addressed them. Hrithik Roshan was joined by actors Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi, director Siddharth Anand and producers Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand and Ramon Chib.

Before the trailer was unveiled, whistles were distributed among fans so that they could show their enthusiasm. The trailer was unveiled at sharp 12 noon, at the same time that it went live online. However, watching the 3-minute 9-second trailer on the big IMAX screen, that too in 3D, was a wonderful experience. The fans, as expected, couldn’t contain their excitement. And they went on a frenzy during Hrithik’s shirtless scene. Hrithik Roshan’s ‘India Occupied Pakistan’ dialogue was also met with loads of whistles and claps, indicating that it’ll cause equal craze in cinemas as well, when the film releases on January 25.

After the trailer was played thrice, Hrithik Roshan came on stage and said, “I hope you like the trailer. I believe this is not the time for words but time for our work to speak for us. If I had to say something, I would choose gratitude and say thank you to the universe for surrounding me with crazy, mad, insane, passionate human beings. I have been fortunate to work with someone as crazy and passionate as Sid Anand, and someone equally passionate and insane as Anil sir! I have been fortunate to collaborate with (Ajit Andhare) who is as crazy and insane to back and empower a preposterous and insane and ridiculous vision such as Fighter.”

Hrithik Roshan then praised his co-star Akshay Oberoi and further said, “Without Mamta (one of the producers and Siddharth Anand’s wife), Sid would not have found the fighter in him. Another crazy fighter, without whom Sid would not have completed his vision (is Ramon Chib). Thank you, Ramon.”

Before signing off, Hrithik Roshan stated, “I am very blessed to be surrounded by human beings who have given everything of themselves for the sake of great cinema. To give everything in them for cinema is something that I value as the highest thing ever. They do this with no desire for power and without any ego. It's selfless work and that has been no inspiring for me.”

Anil Kapoor also spoke and he simply said, “I am very overwhelmed with the reaction. It was a pleasure working with Hrithik, Sid, Akshay and Ajit. All of them have given their best. Please wish us luck.”

The event ended as the fans sang ‘Happy Birthday’ song for Hrithik Roshan. The superstar was quite touched by the gesture. Hrithik turned 50 days on January 10, that is, 5 days before the trailer launch.

Fighter is Siddharth Anand’s immediate next after the all-time grosser Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Fighter is also a special film for him as it is also his first outing as a producer, along with Mamta Anand, under Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios.

