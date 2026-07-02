The Aditya Dhar directorial expands its global reach as Japanese audiences prepare to witness the spy action thriller on the big screen.

After emerging as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema, Dhurandhar is now set to continue its global journey. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will release in theatres across Japan on July 10, 2026, marking another milestone in the film's successful international run.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar heads to Japan after blockbuster run; actor shares special message ahead of July 10 release

Ahead of the release, Ranveer Singh recorded a special video message for Japanese audiences, inviting them to experience the action-packed entertainer on the big screen. Calling Dhurandhar an immersive cinematic spectacle, the actor highlighted the film's blend of drama, intensity, scale and emotion while expressing his excitement about the movie reaching a new audience.

The Japan release comes months after the film enjoyed a phenomenal worldwide run following its theatrical release in India on December 5, 2025. Backed by strong box office numbers and positive audience response, Dhurandhar went on to establish itself as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent Hindi cinema.

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Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced under the banner of B62 Studios, the film has been mounted on a large scale and has been praised for its action sequences, emotional storytelling and high production values.

Featuring an ensemble cast, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani political circles while pursuing a mission linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Loosely inspired by true events, the story blends espionage, action and emotion against the backdrop of high-stakes national security operations.

With its July 10 release, the makers are aiming to introduce the film's larger-than-life cinematic experience to audiences in Japan, further extending the international reach of one of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters.

Also Read: Rakesh Bedi showers praise on Ranveer Singh: “Ranveer mein ek bahot khaas quality hai”

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