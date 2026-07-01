The legal dispute surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken another turn after the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on Salman Khan's plea seeking to restrain the film's release until July 6. The latest hearing did not result in any interim order against the film, prompting producer Amit Jani to react publicly on social media.

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani reacts after Delhi High Court adjourns Salman Khan’s plea till July 6: “Will release in 8000 cinema halls”

Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court alleging that the proposed film violates his personality rights by drawing direct references to him and his personal life. The actor has objected to the film's promotional material, claiming it includes a lookalike sporting his signature blue bracelet and references to his 1998 blackbuck poaching case as well as his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Amit Jani reacts after court hearing

Soon after Wednesday's proceedings, producer Amit Jani shared his response on X, claiming that Salman Khan had not received any relief from the court.

He wrote, "Salman Khan still hasn't received relief from the Delhi High Court today, no ban on the film, hearing of the case adjourned till July 6. I had said earlier too that for the court, there is no star, nor do they acknowledge any glamour, just by calling oneself the father of Bollywood, the blackbuck won't stop-this will release in 8000 cinema halls and simultaneously across the whole world."

सलमान खान को आज भी नही मिली दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से राहत, फ़िल्म पे कोई रोक नही, मामले की सुनवाई 6 जुलाई तक टली

मैंने पहले भी कहा था अदालत के लिए ना कोई स्टार है ना वे किसी ग्लैमर को मानती है, खुद से खुद को बॉलीवुड का बाप कहने से काला हिरण नहीं रुक जाएगी ये 8000 सिनेमाघरों पे रिलीज… — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) July 1, 2026

Producer tells court film has not been submitted to CBFC

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the producers informed Justice Jyoti Singh that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification.

When the court asked whether the film was scheduled for release, the producer's counsel clarified that it was not. The counsel further submitted that no film can be released without obtaining CBFC certification and assured the court that the producers would not approach the censor board before the next date of hearing.

Taking note of the submissions and observing that the producer's rejoinder had not yet been placed on record, the court adjourned the hearing on Salman Khan's interim injunction plea to July 6.

Also Read: Salman Khan legal notice row: Producer Amit Jani tears notice on camera, alleges threats over Kala Hiran

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