Ranveer Singh has created historic success with the Dhurandhar franchise, delivering one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Along with the franchise’s phenomenal box office run, his performances as Hamza and Jaskirat have been unanimously loved by audiences and critics alike, with many calling it the finest performance of his career. The actor continues to receive praise from across the industry, and veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has now joined the long list of admirers.

Rakesh Bedi showers praise on Ranveer Singh: “Ranveer mein ek bahot khaas quality hai”

When asked what he would like to say about Ranveer Singh and whether he believes he is the best actor we have today, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi didn’t hold back in his praise. Highlighting Ranveer’s range as a performer, he said, “Ranveer Singh mein ek bahot khaas quality hai. Ek gaadi hai jisme 0 se 100 ki power hai. Thik hai… toh Ranveer Singh wo gaadi hai jisme 0 se 100 ki power hai. Woh kabhi chahe wo 10 pe chalae 10 ki energy se chalae us gadi ko ya 100 ki energy se chalae. Lekin bahot saare actors aise hai jinme 0 se 30 ki hi capacity hoti hai. Wo 30 ke oopar jaa hi nahin paate. Toh hamesha underacting ke garb me ya jame me wo zindagi kaatte rehte hain, acting karte rehte hai ke isme zada loud karne ki kya zarurat hai. Itna hi bahot hai subtle hi bahot hai. Subtle isliye hai kyunki tumse isse ooncha jaya nahin jaata.”

His words further reinforce the widespread appreciation Ranveer has been receiving for bringing Hamza and Jaskirat to life with remarkable intensity, emotional depth, and complete conviction, making the characters among the most celebrated in recent times.

As the actor continues to rewrite records with the Dhurandhar franchise and earn unanimous acclaim for his performances, all eyes are now on the biggest celebration of the superstar’s birthday on July 6.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s presence gave ‘Aari Aari’ its “physical voltage”, says Dhurandhar 2 composer Shashwat Sachdev ahead of the actor’s birthday

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