The actor made the announcement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Ranveer Singh recently visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. During his interaction with News18, the actor announced his decision to support the education of 1,000 girls through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Ranveer Singh pledges to support education of 1,000 girls: “I hope that this pleases Bappa”

Ranveer said that he had visited the pandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and express his gratitude for the happiness he and his family had experienced over the past year. He also made the announcement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. “It feels wonderful to be here. By Bappa’s grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for both me and my family. So, we have come here to seek His darshan, to express our gratitude, and to receive His blessings for the journey ahead—for the journey of life," he said.

The actor further shared his pledge, saying, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the birthday of our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I pledge to support the education of 1,000 daughters by joining the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. I hope that this pleases Bappa and that His blessings remain with us always."

Ranveer was seen seeking darshan of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday evening. Videos of the actor from his visit subsequently surfaced on social media, drawing attention from his fans and followers. His announcement regarding support for girls’ education also became a talking point following his appearance at the Mumbai pandal.

The actor’s visit comes amid the festive celebrations in Mumbai, where Lalbaugcha Raja remains one of the prominent Ganpati attractions during Ganesh Chaturthi. Ranveer’s interaction with the media combined his festive visit with the announcement of his social initiative.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh kick-started the year with the success of Dhurandhar and subsequently featured in its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor is currently gearing up for Pralay, which is expected to be a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film will also feature Kalyani Priyadarshan in her Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit and his pledge to support the education of 1,000 girls have added a social dimension to his Ganesh Chaturthi appearance.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Pralay production debut

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