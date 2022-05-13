Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and The Batman’s Barry Keoghan join Rosamund Pike in Academy Award-winning writer and director Emerald Fennell's next film Saltburn.

According to Deadline, the upcoming film is described as a story of obsession, other plot details are being kept under wraps. MRC will take the package to the Cannes market next week, and it is expected to be one of the hotter properties on the market. The film is Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman, which was nominated for several Oscars and won Best Original Screenplay for Fennell.

Principal photography is set to begin this summer in the UK. The pic will be produced by Fennell and LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie. As the report notes, Saltburn will mark Elordi’s most high-profile feature film role following his breakout performance as Nate on the massive HBO hit series Euphoria. He also starred in Netflix’s romantic comedy film series The Kissing Booth and recently appeared in 20th Century Studios’ Deep Water alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Barry Keoghan recently starred as a superhero in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and as a villain in Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman. Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike currently stars as Moiraine Damodred on the Prime Video fantasy series, Wheel of Time.

