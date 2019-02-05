Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.02.2019 | 5:23 PM IST

Ranveer Singh to be awarded best actor at Asia Vision Awards in Dubai

ByFaridoon Shahryar

Ranveer Singh shall be honoured as the best actor of the year for Padmaavat at Asia Vision Awards in Dubai on February 16. Ayushaman Khurrana will be awarded Critic’s best actor of the year award for Andhadhun. Both Ranveer and Ayushman will be present for the awards night in Dubai.

Deepika Padukone is the choice for the best actress of the year award for Padmaavat while Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won the best director of the year for his Magnum opus. Jim Sarbh shall be getting the award for the best negative role for the same film.

Some of the other noteworthy awards are as follows:

– Emerging star of the year – Kiara Advani

– New sensation in acting national – Malavika Mohanan

– Best actors – Tamil –Dhanush and Trisha

– Best singer national – Shaasha Tirupati

– Best director international – Majid Majidi

Also Read: ’83: Ranveer Singh’s teammates all locked in, here is the FULL list of key cast

More Pages: AndhaDhun Box Office Collection , AndhaDhun Movie Review

