Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.02.2019 | 4:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Which BIOPIC is Sara Ali Khan starring in?

BySubhash K. Jha

Reports in a section of the press that Sara Ali Khan is doing a bio-pic directed by Kanan Iyer has someone closely associated with the project in splits. “Kanan Iyer has been researching and working on only one bio-pic for the last four years, and that’s the one on the Olympian sharp-shooter Abhinav Bindra. Now, Harshavardhan Kapoor is playing Bindra. So what could Sara play? She would be welcome to play Mrs Bindra, but sadly there is no Mrs Bindra,” says a source very close to the Iyer-Bindra bio-pic.

Which BIOPIC is Sara Ali Khan starring in?

So where did this story of Sara in a bio-pic emerge from? Apparently since Sara’s arch-rival Janhvi Kapoor is doing a bio-pic on India’s first female air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, Sara Ali Khan’s team presumably thought it would be good idea to throw an imaginary bio-pic into her career.

Bio-pics are about real people. Sadly the entertainment industry is far removed from reality.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon asks Kartik Aaryan whether he has given Sara Ali Khan his address

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

'83: Ranveer Singh's teammates all locked…

Ranveer Singh and the cast of ’83 head to…

Sara Ali Khan roped in for Kannan Iyer’s…

Rohit Shetty might go ahead with Golmaal 5…

Shraddha Kapoor to learn five dance forms…

What rivalry? Sara Ali Khan is OBSESSED with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification