Kriti Sanon spends her day in Mathura like a local!

Kriti Sanon is all set for her first release of the year Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress who extensively shot for the film in Mathura had a great time experiencing the locales of the city. Kriti being a Delhi girl, loves enjoying street food while Kartik hails from Gwalior. Both the places are famous for their street food and the leads just could not stop themselves from indulging in Mathura’s local delicacies. The makers of the film shot on the streets of Mathura to add an element of authenticity to her act. The unit didn’t want to employ a lavishly-mounted set so they wished to showcase the city the way it is.

Kriti experienced the culture of Mathura and interacted with the locals, given that a major part of the movie was shot at real locations and in the midst of a crowd. The actress binged on kachoris and Tikki chole along with malai and bajre ke laddoos. It was like walking down memory lane for Kriti. She would often eat North Indian road-side food and by the end of the schedule, Kriti knew all the famous local joints in Mathura.

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress’ last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers. On the work front, Kriti Sanon has an exciting film line up to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala.

