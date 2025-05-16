King is slated for release in late 2026, with a shooting schedule set to begin in Mumbai and later move to Europe.

Following the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are teaming up again for the action-packed thriller King. Produced by Red Chillies and Marflix, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including the big-screen debutant Suhana Khan. King stars SRK and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma in key roles. And now, we've exclusively learned that the cast of King has expanded even further.

Rani Mukerji reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for King: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji has joined King for a significant extended cameo alongside Shah Rukh Khan. A source told the publication, “Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Chalte Chalte and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film.”

The source further explained that Rani Mukerji’s role is more of an extended cameo, requiring only five days of shooting. The source added, “It was an easy decision for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. After hearing the role, she immediately agreed to join the film. Rani’s storyline is the emotional core of King, adding significant depth to the film.”

With the cast now finalized, King is shaping up to be a star-studded project under Siddharth Anand’s direction. The filmmaker is set to begin shooting with a schedule in Mumbai starting May 20, followed by an international segment in Europe. King is reportedly slated for a big-screen release between October and December 2026. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan as an assassin, facing off against Abhishek Bachchan.

Also Read : Sabyasachi Mukherjee reveals Rani Mukerji’s ‘mad’ wedding with Aditya Chopra: “She was very chilled out”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.