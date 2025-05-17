Recent reports reveal that Kajal Aggarwal may have officially joined the cast of Ramayana, the much-anticipated mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The actress is said to be seen portraying the role of Mandodari, the noble and wise queen who is the first wife of Ravana — a role essayed by Kannada superstar Yash in the film. If this holds true, this will be the first time Kajal and Yash will be seen sharing screen space.

Kajal Aggarwal joins cast of Ramayana as Ravana’s wife Mandodari opposite Yash: Report

A source confirmed Kajal’s casting to ETimes, stating, “Kajal just did her look test last week, and will be playing the character of Mandodari opposite Yash. She has started shooting for the bit recently. The makers are currently shooting Ravana’s Lanka bits.”

Mandodari, a lesser-explored but significant figure in the Ramayana, is often portrayed as a deeply intelligent and virtuous woman. According to the original epic, she is known for her wisdom, devotion, and moral compass, which stands in contrast to Ravana’s eventual downfall. Her presence in the narrative often serves as the voice of reason in Lanka, urging peace and righteousness.

Kajal’s addition to the cast adds another layer of gravitas to the already star-studded project. Earlier reports had suggested that actress Sakshi Tanwar, who previously collaborated with Tiwari in the critically acclaimed Dangal, was being considered for the role. However, the makers have now locked Kajal for the part, and the actress has already begun filming for her portions.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is expected to be a multiple parts saga based on the ancient Indian epic. While official announcements are still awaited, the reported ensemble includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The film is being produced on a grand scale and aims to re-tell the story of Ramayana with cinematic richness and emotional depth.

For Kajal Aggarwal, this role marks another exciting addition to her diverse filmography. She was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. With Ramayana, she steps into an iconic mythological universe, taking on a role that promises both substance and emotional complexity.

