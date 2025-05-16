Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to mesmerize audiences once again with his grand storytelling in his next film, Love & War. The film is one of the most anticipated and biggest projects in Bollywood, starring three of the industry's biggest names — Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor — in lead roles. With such a celebrated cast and a visionary director like Bhansali at the helm, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions. Filming has already begun, and amidst the roaring anticipation for its release, a source from the set has revealed that the three lead stars are finally shooting together for the first time for an intense sequence.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal begin FIRST joint shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

A source close to the production revealed, "A major schedule began this week with the three leads. While Sanjay Sir kicked off the project last October, this is the first time that Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are shooting together. It will be an intense few days of filming, with the director crafting some of the most emotionally demanding scenes in this leg."

Given the acting brilliance of the three stars, it will be fascinating to see them share the frame, especially when combined with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterful storytelling. Recent sightings of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal donning mustaches at SLB’s birthday party added to the buzz. While details about the film remain under wraps, the anticipation continues to build, making Love & War a cinematic spectacle like no other.

