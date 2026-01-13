Why Randeep Hooda stepped away from Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo days before shooting? Here’s what we know!

Critically acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda, initially cast as the antagonist in the upcoming action thriller O’Romeo, has stepped away from the project just days before filming was set to begin. The decision, according to a recent report, stems from personal commitments that took precedence over his participation. The development was confirmed by people close to the film’s makers, and the exit was reportedly amicable.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, O’Romeo boasts an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Nana Patekar. The film, a Hindi-language action thriller, is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.

Hooda was reportedly brought on board to essay a key antagonist in the film. However, as the shoot drew closer, he found himself facing important personal challenges. An industry source told Mid-Day that Hooda had begun preliminary preparations for the role but had to prioritise family concerns and health matters. “A personal crisis emerged right before he was to shoot his portions,” the source said, indicating that his wife’s health and developments in his personal life influenced his choice. The source added that both Bhardwaj and producer Nadiadwala were supportive of his decision.

With the production on a tight deadline, the filmmakers moved quickly to fill the role. They selected Avinash Tiwary as Hooda’s replacement, marking his first collaboration with Bhardwaj. “The production couldn’t afford a major delay. Avinash fit the brief, and was available to step into the role at short notice,” the source said.

The teaser for O’Romeo has already been released, giving audiences a glimpse of the world the film will explore — a narrative threaded with action and layered characters. With Hooda no longer part of the project, the focus will now be on how Tiwary interprets the antagonist’s arc opposite Shahid Kapoor and his co-stars.

