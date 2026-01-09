Randeep Hooda has always worn his roots with pride. From repeatedly speaking about where he comes from to choosing stories that reflect lived realities, the actor has consistently championed regional cultures, languages and identities on both Indian and global stages. Never one to dilute his origin in pursuit of scale, Hooda has long believed that authenticity is what gives storytelling its power. It is this deeply ingrained philosophy that now finds a natural extension as he comes on board STAGE as its brand ambassador.

Randeep Hooda comes on board STAGE as brand ambassador, backing stories rooted in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Rajasthani languages

At a time when India’s OTT landscape is rapidly redefining what “mainstream” looks like, Hooda’s association with a platform focused on Haryanvi, Rajasthani and Bhojpuri storytelling feels instinctive rather than transactional. The collaboration reflects a shared belief that stories rooted in one’s mother tongue can be aspirational, premium and globally resonant. With over 5.5 million paying subscribers across North India, STAGE’s growing audience underscores a cultural shift that Hooda himself has long stood for regional stories finding their rightful place in popular culture.

More than a celebrity association, the partnership is driven by a common commitment to preserving and celebrating linguistic identity. Founded in 2019 in Indore and now headquartered in Noida, STAGE has steadily built a content library spanning original films, series and micro-dramas, carving out space for voices and narratives often overlooked by mainstream entertainment ecosystems.

Known as one of the true shapeshifters of Indian cinema, Randeep Hooda has built an enviable body of work across Highway, Sarbjit, CAT and Extraction, consistently choosing characters that are grounded, raw and reflective of real India. Speaking about the association, Hooda shared that the decision felt deeply personal. “I’ve always believed in embracing your roots as we move forward with times. For me, language and culture are not limitations, they are strengths that shape who we are and how we see the world. The stories that stay with us the longest are the ones that sound familiar, feel lived-in, and come from a place of truth. Associating with storytelling that honours regional languages and cultural identity feels deeply personal to me, because it reflects the values I’ve always carried with me”

As part of the association, Hooda will front integrated campaigns across digital, social, television and outdoor platforms, while also championing the platform’s TV app, reinforcing his belief that storytelling, especially in regional languages, thrives when experienced collectively in Indian homes.

Looking ahead to 2026, the platform’s upcoming slate includes titles such as Jaan Legi Sonam (Bhojpuri), Videshi Bahu (Haryanvi) and Kayantar (Rajasthani), alongside returning audience favourites like Punarjanam, Mahapunarjanam and Mokhan Vahini. Its two-minute micro-dramas continue to stand out as a unique format in the regional OTT space.

STAGE already has Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra associated with the platform, and with Randeep Hooda joining the fold, it brings together individuals who represent excellence without disconnecting from their origins. With over 200 million speakers across its core language markets, the platform’s growth mirrors a larger movement, one that Hooda has long embodied, where regional voices are no longer peripheral, but central to India’s evolving entertainment story.

