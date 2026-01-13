Actor Allu Arjun’s biggest blockbuster and Indian industry hit, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is now ready to rule Japan. The massively successful film created waves at the Indian box office and went on to become a cultural sensation. The film also features a Japanese reference, with Pushpa’s entry fight sequence set in Japan, where Allu Arjun fluently delivers Japanese dialogue.

Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on January 16, 2026; Allu Arjun begins promotions in Tokyo

Ahead of the grand Japanese release on January 16, the superstar reached Tokyo to promote his action entertainer, accompanied by his family. Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and greeted netizens with a lovely picture from Tokyo. The post, featuring the beautiful city skyline, was captioned simply with “Tokyo.”

Distributors Geek Pictures and Shochiku have partnered with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings to bring the Pushpa madness to Japanese screens under the title Pushpa Kunrin. The film is set for a grand release across nearly 250 theatres. As Japanese audiences have shown great love for Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters, the makers are confident about the film’s success in Japan.

The record-shattering blockbuster, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun in the lead, will have premieres in Japanese theatres on January 15, 2026, under the title Pushpa Kunrin. Directed by Sukumar, the film features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Fahadh Faasil plays a police officer, while Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

