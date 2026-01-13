A shocking controversy appears to be brewing around O’Romeo. A notice has been sent to the film’s makers by Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Hussain Ustara. In the notice, Sanober has objected to what she believes could be an unfavourable portrayal of her father in the film, and has sought compensation of Rs. 2 crores. She has further asked that the amount be paid within seven days.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O’Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation. Hence, she has asked for Rs. 2 crores for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.”

While the matter has sparked chatter, it’s important to note that there has been no official confirmation from the makers about the film being based on any real-life individuals. However, for some time now, speculations have floated that O’Romeo may be inspired by stories linked to Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. Moreover, the teaser, which was released on January 10, does mention that the film is inspired by real events.

It now remains to be seen how the makers choose to respond – whether they issue a clarification, engage legally, or maintain silence until the film’s release.

O’Romeo has an ensemble star cast, comprising Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba and Rahul Deshpande. It marks the fourth association of Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). It is all set to release in cinemas on February 13.

