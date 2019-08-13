Randeep Hooda to star in a thriller set in the UK

Actor Randeep Hooda who has given impeccable performance in films like Highway and Sarabjit, has his plate full. The actor recently wrapped the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s next titled Aaj Kal. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced yet untitled thriller. The film will go on floors in October. Randeep is paired opposite Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain in the film.

Apart from this, the actor has reportedly agreed to be a part of another thriller, tentatively titled as Rat in the Highway. The film will be directed by debutant Vivek Chauhan. The film was originally conceived by Sunil Saini, Sunny Deol’s manager.

The film is about an advertising professional who cannot recollect the past 48 hours of his life. He is in the middle of a highway while trying to put together pieces to revive his memory. Filmmaker Mohan Nadaar said that the role required an actor par excellence and so they approached Randeep Hooda. The actor like the script and agreed to do it.

The film will go on floors soon and will be shot in Scotland. Randeep has been working on his look for the film with the director of the film, who has been working on the film from the past three years. Mohan Nadaar said that Vivek Chauhan has an experience of 25 years as an ad filmmaker.

The makers have got the permission to shoot in Arbroath (a former royal burgh and the largest town in the council area of Angus in Scotland). Besides, Randeep Hooda, the rest of the cast will be from the UK. The film will be shot only in the night with a three camera set-up. The makers are hoping to complete Hooda’s portions in a 24-day schedule.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda and Zoya Hussain to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mystery thriller